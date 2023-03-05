Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defends European indoor 800m title in style in Turkey

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 21-year-old was an overwhelming favourite in Istanbul.

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning gold in the 800m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning gold in the 800m final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson defended her European Indoor Championships 800m title in style as she ran away from the field to take gold.

The 21-year-old eased to victory in Istanbul with a run of one minute and 58.66 seconds, more than a second outside the British record she set in Birmingham last weekend, to win by a distance.

Slovenia’s Anita Horvat finished a distant second with Agnes Raharolahy of France claiming bronze.

Hodgkinson’s win was not unexpected – she went into the final with a season’s best more than three seconds quicker than any of her rivals.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News