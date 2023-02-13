Howard Webb arranges meeting for Premier League referees after offside errors

Howard Webb

Referees’ chief Howard Webb has called a meeting of Premier League officials for Tuesday after two high-profile offside errors at the weekend.

The refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued a statement on Sunday confirming Webb had contacted Arsenal and Brighton to acknowledge and explain mistakes made in their matches on Saturday.

VAR Lee Mason failed to check an offside in the build-up to Ivan Toney’s equalising goal for Brentford against Arsenal, while Brighton had a goal by Pervis Estupinan ruled out for offside because the lines were drawn from the wrong Crystal Palace player.

PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dCDkooxhxf — PGMOL (@FA_PGMOL) February 12, 2023

The PA news agency understands Webb called the meeting of all top-flight officials at Stockley Park in response to the incidents at the weekend.

Appointments for the next round of Premier League games are set to be confirmed at midday on Tuesday, which is always the case when there is a match on a Monday night.

PGMOL has not commented on whether Mason will be involved. He was not selected earlier this season in the round following another high-profile error he made, when he disallowed a goal for Newcastle in their home match against Crystal Palace on September 3.

Webb’s impact since his return to the English game at the end of last year after a stint managing referees in the United States has largely been well received.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was not happy with the offside call on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

He presented to clubs at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting and has raised the bar for VAR intervention on subjective decisions so that only clear and obvious errors are now being reviewed.

Webb sees the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting as being to identify the issues from the weekend, reflect on them, review them and move forward.