England wing Max Malins shocked by reasons for omission in Six Nations last year

Max Malins

Max Malins admits it came as a “shock” when told by Eddie Jones that he was being dropped by England during last year’s Six Nations because of his body language.

Malins marked his first international appearance since being axed with a two-try salvo in Saturday’s 29-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat by Scotland, a performance that helped heal the wounds inflicted a year earlier.

Having appeared in all four Championship matches in 2022, the Saracens wing was unexpectedly discarded before the trip to France and given an explanation he found hard to process.

Max Malins celebrates a try against Scotland (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“My body language in a walk-through – that was the reason given,” said Malins, who upon missing out on the subsequent tour to Australia went on a three-night holiday to Mykonos with team-mate Ben Earl.

“I didn’t understand it. I was taken aback by it. I’d like to think my attitude was always there.

“He may have seen something… I’m quite a relaxed guy, not necessarily buzzing around the place all the time. Maybe my relaxed nature put a thought in his head.

“It was certainly a shock at the time and you don’t tend to understand it straight away. It was gutting at the time. When you’re in that shirt and it gets taken away from you, it’s a tough one to take.

“All you can do is take a step back from it and move forward. I had to take it on the chin, reflect on it, and move on.

“It certainly highlighted to me about how quickly it could be taken away and how you should never take being in this environment – being in camp, playing for England – for granted.”

Jones has since been replaced by Steve Borthwick after the Rugby Football Union reacted to a dismal 2022 by sacking the Australian and appointing his former number two.

Steve Borthwick has shown faith in Malins (Adam Davy/PA)

Borthwick’s show of faith in Malins, one of the Gallagher Premiership’s most clinical finishers, was given immediate justification with the Scots unpicked twice by the Bristol-bound 26-year-old.

“Steve’s made it clear that we’re here because of club form. He asks us to go out there and express what we’re good at. He doesn’t necessarily highlight your downfalls,” Malins said.