Henry Slade named in England squad to face Italy after injury

Henry Slade in action for England (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Henry Slade is back from injury and in England’s 36-man squad for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy at Twickenham.

The centre was ruled out of the defeat to Scotland on Saturday after sustaining a hip problem while on Exeter duty.

London Irish wing Henry Arundell also returns to the fold after injury, while Courtney Lawes (calf) will be in camp as the Northampton man continues rehabilitation work, a squad update from England Rugby said.

Steve Borthwick has confirmed the 36-player squad for our @SixNationsRugby match against Italy this weekend ?@o2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 6, 2023

England were beaten 29-23 by the Scots in their Calcutta Cup match at the weekend, the team’s first match since Steve Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones as head coach.

Kieran Crowley’s Italy opened their campaign with a 29-24 defeat to defending champions France in Rome on Sunday.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis