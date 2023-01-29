Roberto De Zerbi hopes to keep Moises Caicedo for rest of season

Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton

Moises Caicedo was missing from the Brighton squad for their FA Cup match against Liverpool, but boss Roberto De Zerbi still hopes to keep the wantaway midfielder.

Ecuador international Caicedo has made public his desire to leave the club after Arsenal had a £60million bid for him turned down on Friday.

De Zerbi was asked about the future of the 21-year-old before kick-off.

He told ITV: “Moises is a good guy, we will see tomorrow and the next days what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season.