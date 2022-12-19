Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

On this day in 2009: Mark Hughes sacked by Manchester City

UK & international sportsPublished:

Hughes was axed with the club sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Mark Hughes holds up a Manchester City shirt
Mark Hughes holds up a Manchester City shirt

Mark Hughes paid the price for a run of two wins in 11 games as he was sacked as Manchester City manager and immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini.

City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had become increasingly convinced that Hughes was not the man to steer the club into the top four despite a summer transfer outlay of £120 million.

Mark Hughes
Hughes knew he was being replaced by Mancini before taking charge of his final match for Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Nevertheless, Hughes was axed with the club sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table – a position the owners had previously indicated would be an adequate return for the campaign.

Hughes had brought in Emmanuel Adebayor and Kolo Toure for a combined fee of £40 million, but neither impressed while the form of Robinho also remained a constant concern.

Speculation had been mounting about his future and with Mancini appearing at the ground for the 4-3 win over Sunderland, Hughes seemed resigned to his fate as he watched Roque Santa Cruz seal three points against the Black Cats.

Roberto Mancini and Mark Hughes
Mancini replaced Hughes as manager after a run of two wins in 11 matches (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 45-year-old Mancini guided Inter Milan to three successive Serie A titles from 2006, and Khaldoon said in a statement: “Roberto is a hugely experienced manager with a proven track record of winning trophies and championships.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News