On this day in 2009: Mark Hughes sacked by Manchester City

Mark Hughes holds up a Manchester City shirt

Mark Hughes paid the price for a run of two wins in 11 games as he was sacked as Manchester City manager and immediately replaced by Roberto Mancini.

City owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak had become increasingly convinced that Hughes was not the man to steer the club into the top four despite a summer transfer outlay of £120 million.

Hughes knew he was being replaced by Mancini before taking charge of his final match for Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Nevertheless, Hughes was axed with the club sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table – a position the owners had previously indicated would be an adequate return for the campaign.

Hughes had brought in Emmanuel Adebayor and Kolo Toure for a combined fee of £40 million, but neither impressed while the form of Robinho also remained a constant concern.

Speculation had been mounting about his future and with Mancini appearing at the ground for the 4-3 win over Sunderland, Hughes seemed resigned to his fate as he watched Roque Santa Cruz seal three points against the Black Cats.

Mancini replaced Hughes as manager after a run of two wins in 11 matches (Anthony Devlin/PA)