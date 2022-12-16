Sports quiz of the year 2022

Eve Muirhead, Adil Rashid and Beth Mead

As another year draws to a close, sports fans will be looking back on the last 12 months which saw plenty of highs and lows.

There were tears of joy at thrilling success – and also a few shed over the near miss of what might have been.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key sporting events of 2022 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

Michael Smith finished as runner-up at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

Q1: Who beat Michael Smith to claim the PDC World Championship title for a second time in January?

Q2: With defending champion Novak Djokovic having seen his visa cancelled, who went on to win the Australian Open men’s singles title in Melbourne?

Q3: Following a dismal Ashes campaign, who left their role as England men’s cricket head coach during February?

Q4: Eve Muirhead guided Great Britain’s women’s curling team to gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing with victory over which nation?

HISTORY MAKER! Rachael Blackmore becomes the first woman to ride a winner in the Gold Cup! ? pic.twitter.com/9YreVzemCT — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) March 18, 2022

Q5: In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Q6: Which country won the Grand Slam in the 2022 men’s Guinness Six Nations?

Q7: Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50-1 shot at Aintree?

Q8: Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?

Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrated another world title at the Crucible in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Who lost in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh title?

Q10: A consortium headed by which American agreed terms to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal?

Q11: Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?

Q12: Which English golfer who won the 2022 US Open at Brookline?

Q13: Who came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time as England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley?

Q14: Who defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?

Q15: The 2022 Commonwealth Games were hosted by which city?

Q16: Who won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich?

Who finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sergio Perez to top the podium at Silverstone? (Tim Goode/PA)

Q17: Who celebrated his first Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July?

Q18: Which team won the final of the men’s Hundred with victory over Manchester Originals at Lord’s?

Q19: Jake Wightman secured gold for Great Britain in which event at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene?

Q20: In October, how did England cricketer Jonny Bairstow suffer a broken leg and dislocated ankle which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup?

Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett celebrated an unlikely victory for Great Britain to make the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Q21: Great Britain beat which country 3-0 in a deciding group match in Glasgow to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years?

Q22: England fell to a narrow defeat by New Zealand in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, ending a run of how many consecutive Test match victories for the Red Roses – 25, 30 or 35?

Q23: Which bowler took three wickets to help England win the men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne?

Q24: England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?

Q25: Who scored Wales’ only goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Answers

? ?????? ????? ????? ??? ????? ??????! So nice, he had to do it twice… 2020 ✅2022 ✅ Peter Wright is once again the Champion of the World!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/glLjjapjeo — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2022

Q1: Peter Wright

Q2: Rafael Nadal

Q3: Chris Silverwood

Q4: Japan

Rachael Blackmore celebrated a landmark victory on A Plus Tard at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)

Q5: A Plus Tard

Q6: France

Q7: Noble Yeats

Q8: Charl Schwartzel

Judd Trump was beaten 18-13 in the World Championship final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Judd Trump

Q10: Todd Boehly

Q11: Vinicius Junior

Q12: Matt Fitzpatrick

Chloe Kelly (centre) was on target in extra-time as England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 on home soil in July (Danny Lawson/PA)

Q13: Chloe Kelly

Q14: Elena Rybakina

Q15: Birmingham

Q16: Joe Fraser

Great Britain ?? have reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣1️⃣ ?#BJKCupFinals | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/FuHFeYmnMI — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 10, 2022