England finish ODI series with clean sweep against West Indies

Published:

England had won the series on Wednesday by beating the West Indies by 142 runs in Antigua in the second meeting.

File photo of England’s Natalie Sciver

.

The West Indies were also beaten by 142 runs in the series opener.

But England easily secured a third win in the final meet, refusing the hosts any small redemption.

Nat Sciver was awarded player of the match for her effort making 85 runs off 69 balls.

The all-rounder, who withdrew from England’s series against India in September, said: “In terms of performance I just wanted to make sure I enjoyed myself, especially being back on the pitch, so without any expectations it’s been brilliant really. I’ve surprised myself.

“I think the switching mindset that Lewy (Jon Lewis) wants us to live and breathe out on the pitch, has really helped as well. It has taken it away from the actual skills and switched it back to the mindset which has worked for me.

“I wouldn’t have thought anything would change with our game plans ahead of T20Is, I don’t see Lewy going defensive now heading into the shorter format.”

