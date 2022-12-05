Police investigate report of burglary at home of England star Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

Surrey Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of a burglary at the home of England forward Raheem Sterling.

England manager Gareth Southgate said on Sunday night the Chelsea star had returned to the UK from the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family.

A statement from Surrey Police read: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday, December 3 after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing.