Eddie Jones to learn England fate next week after RFU review

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jones is fighting for his future as head coach after presiding over England’s worst year since 2008.

Eddie Jones will learn early next week if he is to be sacked as England head coach

Eddie Jones will learn if he is to continue as England head coach next week with the Rugby Football Union’s review into a dismal autumn set to conclude on Tuesday.

Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, consisting of six defeats, a draw and five wins and ending with Saturday’s chastening loss to South Africa.

The inquest had been scheduled to take two weeks, but the PA news agency understands that Jones’ final meeting with the review panel will be held on Monday with the RFU’s board convening the following day to ratify its decision.

A public announcement will be made in midweek, revealing whether the Australian is to continue until the World Cup when his eight-year reign is contracted to end or if the RFU is to appoint an alternative.

