3 England players to watch in Women’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday and while Simon Middleton’s Red Roses have amassed a record 30 successive Test wins, bookmakers are unable to separate the rivals.
Here, the PA news agency looks at three England players to watch at Eden Park.
Abby Dow, Wasps Women, wing
Sarah Hunter, Loughborough Lightning, number eight
England’s most-capped player who has also accumulated a record 139 Test appearances in the women’s game, Hunter’s experience and big-game nous make her an automatic pick even at the age of 37. A World Cup winner in 2014, she subsequently replaced Katy Daley-McLean as captain and has retained the role ever since. Started her rugby career as a centre but her natural home is in the back row where a combination of power and rugby IQ keeps the excellent Poppy Cleall confined to a place on the bench.