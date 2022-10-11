Birthday wishes for a Manchester United and England great – Tuesday’s sporting social

On this Day 25 years ago I won my first world title against @ChrisEubank in a very tough fight! Realising my dream since a 9 year old. This fight and going 12 hard rounds for the first time taught me so much and Chris was true to his word, he did take me to the “trenches” ?? pic.twitter.com/7uxoS0nUpk

