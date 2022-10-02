Notification Settings

Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes

Published:

Norrie suffered a blow to his hopes of reaching the ATP finals

Cameron Norrie File Photo
British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.

The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.

The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.

It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”

