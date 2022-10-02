Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes

Cameron Norrie File Photo

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.

The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.

The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.

Reporting to you LIVE from South Korea: pic.twitter.com/TTdpSo9vIb — Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) October 2, 2022

It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.