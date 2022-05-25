Notification Settings

Emile Smith Rowe included in England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023 qualfiers

UK & international sportsPublished:

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has been handed a first call-up.

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad for their crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder has dropped back down from the seniors, having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season, has been handed his first call-up by boss Lee Carsley for the final four qualifiers.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton this season, is also included for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.

Carsley’s side go to Ceske Budejovice on June 3 for the crunch top-of-the-table game before hosting Albania, travelling to Kosovo and ending with a home game at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

