Mark Cavendish sprints to 16th career Giro d’Italia stage victory

Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory

Mark Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary.

In the 36-year-old’s first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, he powered to the front with around 300 metres remaining and held off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria to take victory in Balatonfured.

It was the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider’s 16th victory at the Giro d’Italia and 160th of his professional career, and he was ecstatic to finish off his team’s hard work on the 201km race from Kaposvar.

? LAST KM / STAGE 3⃣ ?? The first sprint of the Giro d'Italia 2022 is pure adrenaline. ?? Il primo sprint del Giro d'Italia 2022 è 100% adrenalina. Powered by @ItaliaNFT_art #Giro pic.twitter.com/3OkyQ6g0C1 — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 8, 2022

He said in his post-race TV interview: “I’m very happy. It’s nice to win. I wanted to do good in the first sprint.

“We have half of the team for climbing and half of the team for the sprints here. My teammates rode incredibly well.

“We had a set up and they delivered. I had to go long at 300m to go. I’m happy it worked well.”

Mark leaves his mark on the #Giro! A flawless lead-out, a perfect sprint and a 16th victory at the Corsa Rosa for the Manxman! Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ZpwmdTgveX — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 8, 2022

There was no change at the top of the grand classification, with Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel maintaining his 11-second lead over Britain’s Simon Yates, who won stage two.