Roger Federer set to return to tennis again in September following injury

Roger Federer

Roger Federer looks to have allayed retirement fears as he plots a return to the ATP Tour in the autumn, starting at the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

The 20-time grand-slam champion has been sidelined since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, announcing the following month he had undergone more knee surgery.

Federer admitted last November he would be “extremely surprised” if he returned to SW19 this year in an attempt to win a record ninth men’s singles crown and it now appears almost certain he will miss out.

He turns 41 in August but the following month he plans to be at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, a competition starting on September 23 that pits Europe against the rest of the world.

From there is his home tournament of the Swiss Indoors, according to organisers, which starts on October 24. Federer has won the tournament 10 times, collecting his 103rd and most recent title in 2019, the last time the event was held.

A post on the tournament’s Instagram said: “After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Swiss Indoors Basel will return to the ATP Tour in the fall of 2022.

“Ten-time singles champion and hometown hero Roger Federer has announced his comeback to the stadium at St. Jakobshalle. The Swiss all-time great has confirmed his initial agenda will include the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.”