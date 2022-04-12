Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as the world number one’s return to the ATP Tour fell flat at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing for the first time since February after skipping the US hard-court swing due to ongoing Covid-19 vaccination issues, Djokovic was beaten 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 in just under three hours.

The Serb faced 20 break points and was broken on no fewer than nine occasions as the world number 46 recovered from a major setback in the second set to score the best win of his career.

? UPSET ALERT ? Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gets the biggest win of his career!@alexdavidovich1 takes out No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to reach the 3rd round in Monte-Carlo!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/jooXoYtv0x — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 12, 2022

Djokovic is clearly in need of more match practice if he is to end a torrid year – which saw him deported prior to the Australian Open in January – by improving on his 20 grand slam titles.

A two-time winner in Monte Carlo, Djokovic was staring at a swift defeat when he lost the first set and was then immediately broken at the start of the second.

The Spaniard showed his inexperience with a needless dive at the start of the seventh game of the set, prompting injury fears and enabling Djokovic to reel off 10 points in a row as he broke back to love to wrest the upper-hand.

The momentum swung back in Davidovich Fokina’s direction when Djokovic, serving for the set, conjured four unforced errors to allow his opponent to break back and ultimately force a tie-break.

But having come back from 4-2 down to win the breaker, Djokovic’s recent inactivity told as he was broken three more times in a one-sided deciding set.