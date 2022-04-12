Australian state Victoria confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

COMMONWEALTH Opening

The Australian state of Victoria has been officially announced as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It will mark the first time a state or region has been awarded the Games, and the sixth time they have been staged in Australia.

Victoria emerged as favourite from a number of interested parties in Australia, and entered into a period of exclusivity with the Commonwealth Games Federation in February.

Australia hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sixteen sports, all of which are also part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, have been confirmed on the initial programme, with up to seven more set to be added before the end of the year.

The Victoria Games will be staged across several cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, with the opening ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne also hosted the 2006 Commonwealth Games, which were considered to be among the most successful ever.

Scotland’s Kenny Anderson was among the gold medal winners in 2006 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

CGF president Dame Louise Martin said: “The Commonwealth Games Federation is absolutely delighted to award the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria.