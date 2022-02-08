Notification Settings

McGregor meets Bieber and Salah returns – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Dina Asher-Smith worked hard.

Conor McGregor, Justin Bieber and Mohamed Salah

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 8.

Football

Mo’s back.

Mousa Dembele retired.

West Ham and Watford vowed to honour Isla’s memory.

Life’s a beach for Chelsea.

Newcastle’s new boy is ready.

Edinson Cavani was in good company.

Cheeky!

MMA

Conor McGregor met a famous face.

Cricket

Jason Roy was in great form.

Athletics

Dina was hard at it.

Winter Olympics

Sir Matthew Pinsent had a flashback.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris admired a LEGO beauty.

