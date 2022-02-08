James Anderson ‘overlooked’ for England’s tour of the West Indies

England Nets and Press Conference – Tuesday December 7th – The Gabba

England’s record wicket-taker James Anderson has been overlooked for next month’s Test tour of the West Indies, according to reports.

With 640 scalps in 169 matches, Anderson is both the most prolific and experienced seamer in Test history but at 39 years old is well used to his future being called into question.

He has previously indicated that he has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon and topped the England bowling averages in this winter’s Ashes series with eight in three Tests at 23.37.

But the 4-0 thrashing in that series has already led to considerable blood-letting, with head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and managing director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles all losing their jobs.

Now the Daily Telegraph, for whom Anderson is a columnist, have reported that Anderson has been left out for the three-match trip to the Caribbean in March.

A selection meeting involving interim head coach Paul Collingwood, acting director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss and head scout James Taylor has been taking place on Tuesday with confirmation of the squad imminent.