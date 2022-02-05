Notification Settings

Australian men’s cricket coach Justin Langer resigns

Published:

Langer’s contract was due to expire in June.

Australia’s Coach Justin Langer

Justin Langer has quit as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team, his management confirmed.

The Dynamic Sports and Entertain Group (DSEG) announced the resignation on Twitter following a meeting between Langer and Cricket Australia on Friday.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian mens cricket team,” the group said.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

It follows the Australian men’s team’s 4-0 Ashes win this year and a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Langer’s contract was due to expire in June. He took on the role in May 2018.

