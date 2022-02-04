Notification Settings

KP gives view on England job and Zlatan hits the snow – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ashley Cole was ready for his new job at Everton and Tyson Fury hit out at Eddie Hearn.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 4.

Football

Ashley Cole was ready to start his new job.

Zlatan hit the snow.

Newcastle’s big-money signing headed to Tyneside.

Where’s Wilfried?

Ilkay Gundogan enjoyed passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

Mohamed Elneny was celebrating Egypt’s progress.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu enjoyed her post US Open break.

Cricket

KP had sympathy for England’s outgoing coach.

And set his conditions for taking the job.

Boxing

Tyson Fury hit out at Eddie Hearn.

Darts

Twelve-time women’s world snooker champion Reanne Evans admired the strength of the ‘King of Bling’.

UK & international sports

