England slip to defeat in West Indies series decider

James Vince

England succumbed to the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein while seamer Jason Holder took four wickets in as many balls as the West Indies wrapped up a 3-2 Twenty20 series win after prevailing by 17 runs in a gripping decider.

After England were set 180 for victory, James Vince registered a second half-century in 17 T20s before holing out for 55 off 35 balls to Hosein, who finished with four for 30 to seemingly end the weakened tourists’ ambitions.