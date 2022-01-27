History-maker Dave Ryding ‘slapped back to reality’ ahead of Winter Olympics

Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup

Five days after courting global fame for his historic World Cup slalom win at Kitzbuhel, Dave Ryding admits he has already been “slapped back to reality” as he shifts his focus towards the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ryding was propelled on to back pages around the world last week after becoming the first Briton to win an alpine World Cup event, but failed to repeat the feat on Tuesday when he trailed in a lowly 20th in Schladming.

The 35-year-old admits the chastening experience – which included being beaten by his compatriot and training partner Billy Major for the first time in a top-level race – was probably a timely one as ambitions and expectations continue to rise.

Dave Ryding soared to an historic win at Kitzbuhel last week (Giovanni Auletta/AP)

“You always forget how much passion there is out there for the sport, and it’s insane where you see your face,” said Ryding.

“I was sent an article from Fiji that was on the front of one of their newspapers. You’re in a little bubble out there on the tour and that’s what gives you the most pride – to see all the emotion that everyone else has.

“Schladming was a slap back to reality. There was a bit of a physical hangover and mentally I was still trying to process everything, and I got some things wrong with my equipment.

Dave Ryding was inspired by other British successes when he started skiing in Pendle (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s probably a good thing for the Olympics to have that stark reminder that you have to do everything right in the lead-up to the Games, whether it’s my first gym session or making sure you are in the right mindset.”

Ryding is acutely conscious of the example he sets to the next generation of British alpine talent, with Major and Laurie Taylor – both 10 years Ryding’s junior – accompanying him in the alpine squad for Beijing.

Growing up, Ryding was inspired by the exploits of the likes of Alain Baxter and Chemmy Alcott, and knows how much those rare moments of British success made a difference.

“Watching videos of people celebrating takes me back to when I was a kid watching Alain or Chemmy, and whenever they had a good result I was on the slopes,” he said.

“I would be skiing around like we Britons were the kings of the mountains. You feel that extra pride and passion.