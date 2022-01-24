Notification Settings

George Ford replaces injured Owen Farrell in England Six Nations training squad

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Captain Farrell will miss at least the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5 due to an ankle issue.

George Ford, left, has replaced the injured Owen Farrell in England’s 36-man training
George Ford will be given the chance to revive his international career after replacing Owen Farrell in England’s Six Nations training squad.

Farrell will miss at least the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5 because of an ankle issue and England have suffered another blow after Jonny May was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury.

May’s place in the 36-man group that gathered in Brighton on Monday is taken by Elliot Daly, who provides cover at wing, full-back and centre.

Courtney Lawes is unable to train this week due to concussion so Daly’s Saracens team-mate Nick Isiekwe has been called in as a replacement.

