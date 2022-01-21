England arrange Ivory Coast friendly in March

Gareth Southgate's side will face Ivory Coast

England will play their first senior fixture against the Ivory Coast in a friendly this March.

Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for the winter World Cup in Qatar and have lined-up two Wembley friendlies.

The Three Lions are facing Switzerland on March 26 and will then host the two-time African champions on March 29.

A first meeting at senior level. ????????? The #ThreeLions will take on Côte d'Ivoire at @wembleystadium in March! — England (@England) January 21, 2022

England have never played the Ivorians at senior level and the friendly marks the first time they have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

The Football Association describes the match as “an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup”.