Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sam Billings’ dream came true despite England’s humbling Ashes defeat.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Cricket

Australia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline.

Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!

The team said hello to Adelaide.

Sam Billings’ dream came true despite England’s humbling Ashes defeat.

Marnus Labuschagne thanked England.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu gave the Aussie accent a go.

Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are off and running.

Football

Jose felt at home.

Paul Pogba was back on the training pitch.

Mateusz Klich was fatigued.

Jack Grealish is loving After Life.

A milestone for Ben Mee.

Snooker

Judd Trump believes snooker is in a good place.

Athletics

Usain Bolt had a flying start to the week.

Adam Gemili was excited to watch his coach trip with Andrew Pozzi.

Motor racing

A snowy view for Valtteri Bottas.

Gridiron

NFL play-off games look different on Nickelodeon.

The Cowboys punter threatened the fixtures and fittings.

Basketball

LeBron James apologised as the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing run continued.

UK & international sports

