Erik ten Hag says Man Utd ‘told me that they have spoken to other managers’

Erik ten Hag was aware Manchester United had spoken to other managers before deciding to stick with the Dutchman.

Ten Hag revealed he was on holiday in Ibiza when members of the United hierarchy arrived to inform him they wanted him to stay in the role.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and England’s Gareth Southgate were among those linked with the position after United could only finish eighth in the Premier League last season.

Thomas Tuchel was strongly linked with the Manchester United job (Nick Potts/PA)

Speaking on Dutch TV channel NOS, Ten Hag said: “The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza. They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.

“As in any organisation, it is wise to evaluate. Manchester United did that too. The new owner (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) is new to football, he has taken his time.

“They have indeed told me that they have spoken to other managers. That is not even allowed in the Netherlands. Then it is forbidden to talk to other coaches if there is still a trainer.”

The two parties are in the process of agreeing a new deal after Ten Hag engineered victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

“We have had good discussions with each other, various topics have been discussed,” he said. “The conclusion is that we will continue together and that they will extend my contract. We still have to reach an agreement on that.”