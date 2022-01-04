Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the Cleveland Browns 26-14 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely final home game as he capped an 18-year career with the team.

Six-time Pro Bowler Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown and had 123 yards through the air, which was less than the Browns’ Baker Mayfield who passed for 185 yards, at Heinz Field.

Big Ben takes a final lap around Heinz Field. What a moment for Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AzU1AtwkFI — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022

Diontae Johnson scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the second quarter and Najee Harris scored the second with only seconds left on the game clock.

The Browns only made it onto the scoreboard in the third quarter, as David Njoku made an impressive leaping grab to score a touchdown that was converted by Chase McLaughlin.