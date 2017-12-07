Spartak player charged with racially abusing Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster

Spartak Moscow player Leonid Mironov has been charged with racially abusing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, UEFA has announced.

European football’s governing body took action following an incident during Wednesday’s UEFA Youth League clash between the sides at Prenton Park.

A statement said: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Youth League group stage match between Liverpool FC Youth and FC Spartak Moskva Youth (2-0), played on December 6 in England.

“Charges against FC Spartak Moskva: Racist behaviour – player Leonid Mironov – Article 14 of the Disciplinary Regulations.”

Liverpool reported Spartak to the governing body after Brewster, a member of England Under-17s World Cup winning team, made an allegation.

The 17-year-old had to be restrained by team-mates and coaching staff on the final whistle as he vented his anger.

The Merseyside club later confirmed that they had “followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA”.

It is the second time this season that the Reds have made a complaint against Spartak after Brewster’s team-mate Bobby Adekanye was racially abused by fans during a game in Moscow in September. On that occasion, Spartak were ordered by UEFA to partially close their academy ground for their next home fixture.