Hazard’s double helps Chelsea rally to beat Newcastle

Two goals from Eden Hazard helped Chelsea come from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Dwight Gayle opened the scoring for the visitors who, for the second Saturday running, lost the game after taking the lead.

Hazard levelled in the 21st minute before Alvaro Morata gave the Blues the lead with a header and Hazard’s penalty wrapped up the victory for Antonio Conte’s side after Victor Moses was brought down by Matt Ritchie.

Tweet of the match

Michael Ballack certainly enjoyed watching his former club come from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-1.

Star man – Eden Hazard

The Belgium star could have had a hat-trick but had to settle for two, the second of which came from the spot with a cheeky chip down the middle. Hazard had nine shots, six of which were on target – the most in the Premier League by a player this season.

Ref watch

Eden Hazard calmly chips the penalty in. Moses, chasing a Fabregas pass, was felled by Ritchie for the spot-kick to be awarded. There are 74 minutes played. #CHENEW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 2, 2017

Kevin Friend had a straightforward game and he got the penalty spot on after Ritchie brought down Moses, which gave Hazard the chance to take the game beyond Newcastle.

Data point

Morata’s goal from Moses’ cross was the ninth headed goal Chelsea have scored in the Premier League this season.

Player ratings

Hard work as always but we absolutely deserved the win. ???????? A good afternoon for us ⚽???????? #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/TL0xW2XJut — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 2, 2017

Who’s up next?

Alvaro Morata scored Chelsea’s equaliser in their 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September (Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid (Champions League, Tuesday December 5)

Newcastle v Leicester (Premier League, Saturday December 9)