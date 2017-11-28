‘Movement’ in Rangers’ drawn-out managerial search – Murty

Rangers’ search for a new manager finally appears to be making progress after caretaker boss Graeme Murty said there had been “movement” in the process.

Gers have been without a permanent manager since Pedro Caixinha was sacked in late October, with Murty taking temporary charge at Ibrox.

Murty initially started promisingly, with back-to-back wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle, but successive defeats have since highlighted the need for clarity over the future at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes has committed his future to Aberdeen following links to the role, while another favourite, Alex McLeish, insists he has not been approached despite one bookmaker on Monday suspending betting on his appointment.

He said: “I’ve discussed with (director of football) Mark Allen and I’ve discussed with (managing director) Stewart Robertson that this process is ongoing.

“There has been movement but we’re not quite there yet, and I think that to get the next five, six, seven years right, we need to take our time now to get this appointment right.

“If we take a little bit more time now to get this appointment right, we actually get the next five years of progress and secure the future of this football club at the top of the league, and that’s crucial.”

Murty added: “We don’t want to have the excuse of any uncertainty. The players know what is ahead of them and what their task is.”

Losses against Hamilton and Dundee have stalled Rangers’ progress in recent weeks, with Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at Dens Park leaving them fourth in the table ahead of a midweek clash with Aberdeen.

Murty is aware of the need for his group of players to right things on the pitch if they are to ease fans’ concerns regarding off-field matters.

“But it’s about performance, the players need to make sure the performance is taken care of because then, with two good results, people are more relaxed and sanguine and it gives the board time.

“As players and coaches we need to give the whole club a lift on Wednesday and take away any further questions of this ilk by making sure that on the pitch things are taken care of properly.

“Regardless of if I’m in charge or another manager is in charge, the players and the squad will still be the same.”