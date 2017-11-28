LeBron James stars as Cleveland Cavaliers sink Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James and Joel Embiid scored 30 points each for their teams, but the Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately cleared away to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-91.

The 76ers were led all the way by the Cavaliers, who held a 13-point advantage going into the fourth quarter that saw developing Philadelphia fade.

James had 13 rebounds and six assists, Dwyane Wade scored 15 points and Jeff Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

After eight straight wins in their conference title defence fight, Cleveland are third in the standings, while the 76ers are fifth.

Season highs of 26 points and 22 rebounds for Andre Drummond and 31 points by Tobias Harris saw the Detroit Pistons defeat Boston 118-108 in a rare home reverse for the Celtics.

A third straight win from five games on the road saw Damian Lillard make 32 points as the Portland Trail Blazers were 103-91 winners against the New York Knicks.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Dallas Mavericks 115-108, the Houston Rockets won 117-103 against the Brooklyn Nets, the Orlando Magic suffered a ninth loss as they went down 121-109 to the Indiana Pacers, in Los Angeles the Clippers were 120-115 winners over the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 110-106.