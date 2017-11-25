Advertising
Stuart Broad makes early breakthrough to deny Australia century partnership
Australia are chasing England’s first innings total of 302.
Stuart Broad broke Australia’s fifth-wicket stand early on the third morning of the first Test to revive England’s hopes of a first-innings lead at the Gabba.
Steve Smith (69no) and Shaun Marsh (51) had put on 99 together, and there was no obvious sign of a breakthrough until the latter made a curious and costly mistake, lobbing a simple catch to mid-off.
Smith still stood in England’s way, however, as Australia reached 177 for five in reply to 302 after half-an-hour’s play.
It was a patience game in part for the tourists, in apparent holding mode against the Australia captain but hoping to make further inroads at the other end before the second new ball.
