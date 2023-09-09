Tough night as gremlins strike Wolves’ bikes

Ryan Douglas in action (Jonathan Hipkiss)

The point came courtesy of a last race 5-1 which saw them snatch the aggregate point 91-89.

It otherwise proved to be a difficult night for the Parrys International Wolves with a number of riders testing a few different things mechanically – and it has now been confirmed that the two will meet in the Sports Insure Premiership Play-Off Semi-Finals for a second year in succession.

“It wasn’t our best night,” top scorer Ryan Douglas said.

“One of my good engines broke down after my first race, it was rattling, so I rode a spare engine which isn’t really suited around here.

“So I was kind of battling that all night and then I had problems with that too so jumped on Stevie’s (Worrall) for the last one.

“There’s definitely more to come from us in the play-offs so we won’t worry too much about tonight.”

The Parrys International Wolves will host the first leg at Monmore Green on Monday, September 25 (7.30) with the second leg at Owlerton Stadium on Thursday, September 28 (7.30).