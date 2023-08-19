Wolves bullied Leicester from starts – Adams

Peter Adams (Jonathan Hipkiss)

It was a second straight win on the road for the Parrys International Wolves as they backed up their 22 point triumph at Peterborough at the end of last month.

And as they took another significant step towards play-off qualification, Adams was proud of another all-round team effort.

“We had six different race winners, everybody in our team rode well and when they do we can win anywhere,” he said.

“I think we bullied them a bit from the starts and that helped us a lot.

“It sets us up very nicely for when Ipswich come to Monmore on Monday and that should be one of the matches of the season.”