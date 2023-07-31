Wolves without Schlein for trip to Peterborough

Rory Schlein

The Australian is still feeling the effects of a hefty crash while on Championship guesting duties almost a fortnight ago and, while edging closer to fitness, he hasn’t recovered sufficiently enough for the clash at the East of England Arena.

Rider replacement will operate against the Panthers with everyone except skipper Sam Masters eligible to cover his programmed outings.

The Parrys International Wolves will be hoping to take another step towards the top-flight play-offs but they come up against a Peterborough side boosted by their first away win of the season at King’s Lynn on Thursday.

The Wolves and the Panthers fought out an entertaining 45-45 draw earlier this month with the Monmore men snatching victory in the Super Heat.

But with this a round one fixture, the Wolfpack will also be looking to hold on to a 10-point overall lead built up at the beginning of May with the aggregate point in mind.

Skipper Sam Masters said: “Peterborough have actually got a good team - why they’ve been struggling I don’t know. We know they’ll push us but we usually ride their place pretty well. We know we probably still need to win all of our home meetings and a couple away, so hopefully we can do that at Peterborough and battle on.”

Peterborough hand a debut to Polish racer Patryk Wojdylo, who has replaced Hans Andersen at reserve.

Peterborough: Niels-Kristian Iversen, Richie Worrall, Benjamin Basso, Ben Cook, Vadim Tarasenko, Patryk Wojdylo, Jordan Jenkins.