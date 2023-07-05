Wolves not competitive enough in Belle Vue defeat says Peter boss Adams

Wolves team boss Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves lost 57-33 away to the reigning Premiership champions as the men from Manchester extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points.

Wolves actually edged ahead early on at the National Speedway Stadium when skipper Sam Masters and Rory Schlein combined for 5-1 in Heat Three – but the visitors were able to provide just two further race winners against an in-form Aces side who made it seven straight league wins. “Not enough heat winners and too many passengers, it was as simple as that here,” Adams said, after Monday night’s defeat.

“Take nothing away from Belle Vue though, they were very good and they look set fair for the play-offs.

“There were three 5-1s in four heats in the middle part of the match and that has happened to us so many times over the recent years.

“But they were just in irresistible form and you’ve just got to say that we were beaten by the much better team on the day.”

Wolves still have four meetings in hand on league leaders Belle Vue – one of which comes when they travel to Ipswich tomorrow (July 6, 7.30).

And having used rider replacement for the injured Luke Becker in Manchester, Adams confirmed British legend Scott Nicholls will be again back guesting for their trip to Foxhall.

“Belle Vue is a very difficult track to pick a guest for because you can either go very well or have a poor performance,” Adams said.

“Tracks like Ipswich, we’re more comfortable on perhaps and they are a bit easier to predict.