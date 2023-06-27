Wolves thrash Stars for biggest win in 16 years

Zach Cook

The Parrys International Wolves controlled the one-sided contest from the off, despite being without American racer Luke Becker with a hand injury, in one of their most dominant top-flight performances in the modern era with three of their six riders unbeaten by an opponent.

In-form reserve Zach Cook scored his first ever full maximum in the sport while Steve Worrall enjoyed his fourth unbeaten home meeting of the season with skipper Sam Masters again leading from the front.

Wolves won 12 of the 15 races and stormed their way to 11 heat advantages.

For the sixth time in all competitions, Masters and Worrall opened with a 5-1 at Monmore Green before Cook followed suit by taking the chequered flag in Heat Two.

The Aussie made it back-to-back wins when he flew away from the tapes in heat three with team-mate Ryan Douglas behind him in second before King’s Lynn picked up their first race win of the night courtesy of guest Nick Morris in heat four.

Already eight points up, Wolves then really turned the screw after the first track grade as they reeled off four 5-1s on the spin to take their tally to six in the opening eight races.

First, Worrall and Douglas combined before Worrall returned to the track with regular partner Masters as they eased their way to another maximum.

Race of the night came in heat seven when Cook rounded former Wolf Nicolai Klindt down the back straight for his third straight win before Rory Schlein worked his way past both King’s Lynn riders, including tactical substitute Morris, with a stunning move on lap three to send the Wolves into a 20-point lead.

Youngster Leon Flint picked up his first home race win of the year in heat eight with Worrall fending off the hard-charging Thomas Jorgensen before Morris picked up a second race win of the night for the visitors with both Douglas and Schlein finding a route past new King’s Lynn reserve Simon Lambert. The 5-1s soon returned though as Worrall and Masters eased to their 15th of the season at Monmore Green in heat 10 before Cook made it four from four as he and Schlein moved Wolves 49-17 ahead into the interval.

The demolition continued after the break when Douglas and Flint added another maximum – and it was almost another in heat 13 until Morris repassed Schlein on the run to the line after a great battle for second behind Masters.

Cook sealed his five ride maximum in heat 14 as he and Douglas registered the 10th 5-1 of the night – with the latter only denied a paid maximum himself in heat 15 as Morris picked up his third win.

Masters and Worrall, accompanied by Rising Star Flint, will represent the Parrys International Wolves in the Premiership Pairs at Leicester on Thursday (June 29, 7.30).

They then have away fixtures at Belle Vue and Ipswich next week before hosting Belle Vue at Monmore Green on Monday, July 10 (7.30).