Wolves ‘send a message’ to the rest of the league

Wolves star Steve Worrall

The Parrys International Wolves recorded six 5-1s and won all 11 of the races that were completed before rain halted proceedings with the score at 46-20.

And while Worrall admits he and his team-mates are thrilled with the 26-point advantage they have established in the tie, he is confident the margin would’ve only grown had the remaining four races been able to take place.

“Belle Vue have been tipped as one of the favourites coming into the season as reigning Premiership champions,” Worrall said.

“So to be able to put on a performance like we did against them sends out a bit of a warning to everyone else in the league as well I guess.

“In those four races that didn’t happen, they could’ve fought back a little bit or we could’ve stretched our lead further – based on our performance leading up to that point, you would say it was more likely that we’d have stretched our legs even more.

“So maybe they got off lightly a little bit because we definitely feel like we would’ve gone on to build up an even bigger lead.

“But everyone did a brilliant job, we all got stuck in and it’s another performance which, hopefully, bodes well for us.”

Following Monday afternoon’s rain-off in Manchester, the two clubs are now in discussions regarding a restaging date at the National Speedway Stadium for what will now become the deciding leg of the quarter-final tie.

In the meantime, the Parrys International Wolves return to league action this Thursday (7.30pm) when they travel to King’s Lynn for their first away fixture of the season.