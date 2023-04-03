Luke Becker a big Wolves doubt for Wolves’ season opener

Ankle injury: Luke Becker

The American crashed out of an open meeting in Slovakia yesterday and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

Scans were due to take place last night with club anxiously waiting to find out the extent of the injuries sustained.

Tonight, all eyes will be back on track though as the Parrys International Wolves launch their season against King’s Lynn. The Monmore men have retained five members of the team who helped them reach the Play-Off Semi-Finals last term.

Becker is one of those, alongside Skipper Sam Masters, who celebrated his Testimonial last weekend, Steve Worrall, Ryan Douglas and British Under-21 Champion Leon Flint are all back in WV2.

Meanwhile 38-year-old Rory Schlein made a surprise return to the sport during the winter - having initially retired in 2021 and moving back to Australia.

The Wolves are completed by Aussie compatriot Zach Cook, the only brand new face in the team, having impressed club bosses in the second tier with Poole in 2022.

Monday’s visitors include former World No.2 and World Cup winner Krzysztof Kasprzak alongside Dane Nicolai Klindt who won the Elite League with Wolverhampton in 2009.

This year’s Premiership consists of seven sides -and team boss Peter Adams is expecting a competitive campaign all-round.

“I think the league will be closer overall this time around,” he said.

“We’re confident of finishing in the top four and as the old adage goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish that matters in this game. The riders we select have got to be capable of delivering what we’re looking for; but for me, this year’s team virtually picked itself.

“We breezed into the play-offs last year – there was a long way between us and fifth place.

“And the five returning riders from last year’s team are all back at Monmore on merit.

“In this year’s team, we’ve got five potential heat-leaders and two strong reserves so we’re more than happy with how we’re looking at the start of the season.”

Admission is £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged seven-12 while under-sevens are free.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Luke Becker (if fit), Zach Cook, Leon Flint.