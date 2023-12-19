Top of the table getting tight in Aldridge League

Pelsall Social A sit three points clear at the top of the table after winning 3-2 at Landywood B.

Lee Cross and Adrian Rosa won the opening two frames to race into a 2-0 lead, before Landywood’s Dave Turner took a one-sided third frame to reduce the deficit.

However, Paul Harrison restored Pelsall’s two-frame cushion, before Dale Hughes claimed the final frame for Landywood.

Second-placed Poets Corner A dropped points after losing 3-2 at Charlemont BC A.

Wins from Ricky Sadler, Chris Compton and John Spencer helped guide Charlemont to victory.

Wednesfield Cons sit just one point behind Poets Corner A after beating Landywood A 3-2 at home.

Bloxwich Memorial A are the best of the rest outside the top four, and racked up a 5-0 home win over Rushall Labour.

In Division One, Bloxwich Memorial B sit six points clear at the summit.

They won 5-0 at Rushall Labour B thanks to winning frames from James Ankritt, Stevem Cotterill, Bob Davies, Billy Walker and Dave Briggs.

After winning their opening nine games, second-placed Dartmouth Central lost for the fourth time in five games, as they were beaten 3-2 against Aldridge Cons B on the road.

Pelsall Social B are level on points with Dartmouth due to a 3-2 home win over Bloxwich Sports to keep their promotions hopes alive.

Elsewhere, Amery Club racked up a resounding 4-1 home win against Q Bar A, and Charlemont BC B prevailed 5-0 at Norton Vic.

In the second round of the Captain’s Cup, Bloxwich Memorial’s Alan Hathaway overcame a 44-point handicap deficit per game to win 3-0 against Bob Foster, as Hathway hit a break of 73 en route to victory.

Oliver Spponer booked his place in the next round, as did Matt Warrillow of Ladywood, who defeated Pelsall’s Mike Williamson 3-0.

Williamson gave away a 32-point start per frame, whilst Warrillow hit breaks of 36 and 31.

Johnson Richardson progressed with a 3-1 victory over Landywood’s Jamie Vardy, despite Vardy posting the highest break of the match at 39.

Elsewhere, Pelsall’s Simon Groves edged Billy Stephenson in a final frame decider to win 3-2.

Wednesfield player Lee Thomson saw off Lichfield Road’s Richard Hooper 3-2 with Thompson posting the highest break of the match with 32.