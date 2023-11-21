Parsons knocks in first century of the season

Parsons’ break came in frame two after team-mate Pommy Kang had take the opening frame to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

The hosts fought back, with Stuart Cox and Phil Bush taking the middle two frames to level the match at 2-2, but Poets denied them a comeback victory as Daniel Hartley hit a break of 82 to win the decider.

Stafford Institute replaced Wednesfield Cons A at the top of the table – going three points clear after a 4-1 triumph over their rivals.

Rob Wharne, Dan Eaton-Lees, Chris Ward and Steve Heath put Stafford 4-0 up before Lee Bannister grabbed a consolation with breaks of 50 and 31.

Pelsall Social A moved up to second in the table and hold a game in hand on the leaders as they won 5-0 at home against bottom side Aldridge Cons A thanks to Lee Cross, Steve Smart, Paul Harrison, Simon Groves and Nathan Aston (51 break).

At the other end of the table, Old Hall A put themselves two points clear of the drop zone as they won 3-2 at home against Rushall Labour A, coming from 2-0 behind to win courtesy of frame wins from Brad Peach, Jason Fletcher and Craig Homer.

And Poets Corner C beat Bentley Moor B 5-0 thanks to Harry Garbett, Andy Tapper (41), Dave Wilton, Tom Burgess and Sean Newman.

The league’s last unbeaten record came to an end in Division One as leaders Dartmouth Central went down 3-2 at The Amery Club.

Ben Onions, Phil Robertson and Carl Rushton put Amery into a 3-0 lead, before Dartmouth got two back through David Collins and Gary Warner.

Second-placed Bloxwich Memorial B are three points back from the leaders after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home against Q Bar A, with Billy Walker, Bob Davies and Dave Briggs sealing the turnaround.

Third-placed Pelsall Social B also moved to within three points of the leaders as they won 3-2 at Q Bar B thanks to Alex Humphries, Clive Smith and Bob Foster.

Elsewhere, Landywood C beat Charlemont BC B 3-2, with Wayne Riley, John Shaw and Jack O’Connor getting them the all-important frame wins.

The Individual Handicap second round also took place, with Bloxwich Memorial’s Josh Walker landing two breaks of 68 on his way to a 3-1 win over Wednesfield’s Andy Price.

Alan Hathaway, O’Neill Francis, Paul Piddock, Stephen Lloyd and last year’s runner-up Rob Wharne also progressed – the latter with breaks of 55 and 49.