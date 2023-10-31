Tie-break dramas at tennis club’s finals

Ladies doubles finalists Janet Bailey, Lydia Chigumira, Jayne Ball and Lisa Gibbons. Cheslyn Hay and Cannock Chase Community Tennis Club finals day 2023. Picture: Corinna Bruder

No less than five of the finals were won from a set down, including a thrilling men's doubles final that saw Jarnel Dhillon complete a double triumph on the day.

After earlier defeating Dave Smith 6-0, 6-3 in the men's singles final, he teamed up with Jacob Springer to fight back from a set down in the men's doubles final and overcome Rony Ho and Derek Bish 10-5 in a deciding match tiebreak.

The ladies' doubles final was even closer, with Lisa Gibbons and Jayne Ball eventually prevailing 13-11 against Janet Bailey and Lydia Chigumira. The ladies' singles final is to be played at a later date.

Matt Cowdrey survived two fightbacks from Jon Smith to prevail 11-9 in a deciding set tiebreak of the veteran singles final. Cowdrey had led by a set, and was then 5-0 up in the match tiebreak, before eventually coming through.

The men's singles plate competition saw Dan Davidov defeat Bish 10-4 in a deciding match tiebreak, having trailed by a set and a break, while the ladies' singles plate was the last match to finish on the day with Karen Perry getting the better of Ball – 10-7 in the decider having also trailed by a set.

Will Dorricott secured a junior double – beating Harrison Postles in a high-quality 16-and-under singles final – and then teaming up with Keir Bruder to beat Mike Dewell and Noah Bruder from a set down in the 18-and-under doubles final.

Dewell also won the 21-and-under singles, defeating Dhillon in the final.

Ant Springer beat Jenson Machin in the final of the 12-and-under singles, and also won the day's yellow ball festival from Jack Farrow.

Olly Hayhurst overcame Emily Cox in the 10-and-under singles final, only for Cox to turn the tables in the 10-and-under doubles final. She teamed up with Kyan Jets to beat Hayhurst and Riley Bowd.

And in the red ball festival final, Zach Scott and Chloe Bish were the winners from Mason Hopcroft and Alfie Bish.

Head coach Chris Perrin said: "It was amazing to see so many close matches on the day from players of all ages.

"Well done everyone on a fantastic club championship finals day. Thank you everyone who supported in various roles on the day."