Superb seven as Emerald keep up their perfect start

Balls to Cancer were 6-4 winners over Portobello Rangers in Division Three on Sunday Picture: Phil Reade

Braces for Jamie Bostock and Ciaran Troope and one apiece for Tristan Agnello, Jack Rowley and Jack Stanley ensured the league leaders kept their winning streak intact.

Elsewhere in Division One, Down Syndrome Awareness lost 5-1 at home to Jungle Juice, while Codsall Legion Sundats won 3-0 at Old Bush Athletic.

In Division Two, Tettenhall overturned a three-goal deficit at half-time to defeat Dynamo 50 Stile 4-3.

A goal for Donte Nelson and a brace for Stephen Pitt gave the away side a comfortable lead at the break, but Ki Large, Gabe Brooks and an own goal restored parity before Mark Giles won the game for Tettenhall.

Connaught got the better of AFC White Horse in a close match that ended 2-1 to the home side.

Jimmy Hague gave Connaught the league just before the interval, only for White Horse to level it 15 minutes from the end through Cam Burns.

And, with seconds left on the clock, a Rodney Williams shot was deflected past his own keeper by a White Horse defender to give the home side all three points.

Belgrade enjoyed a 5-3 away win against AFC Willenhall thanks to Alex Ekuma, Charlie Cook and a Lee Gray hat-trick.

Tom Foster, Joscelyn Allen and Chad Birch earned Vybez Warstones a 3-3 draw against AFC Bradmore, while Liam Gadsby’s goal was the difference as Horse & Jockey beat Wednesfield RBL 1-0.

Elsewhere, AFC KT Rangers won 4-2 at home to AFC Perton.

In Division Three, Ashmore ran out 10-0 winners at Spartans Athletic, and ECC Sports also had fun on the road with an 8-0 thrashing of Sporting Codsall.

Josh Moreton saved a penalty to help Bushbury draw 0-0 at home to Warstones Wanderers Monckton.

Armend Tora’s brace was the difference as Balls to Cancer ran out 6-4 winners against Portobello Rangers.

Larry Adeyanju, Harvey Evans, Reece Mann and Steven Evans also scored for the away side.

Bradmore Social won their first game of the season, 2-1 at Tettenhall Athletic, and Royal Oak Chapel Ash came out 3-2 winners at Viking United.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers romped to a 5-1 win against MG FC thanks to an Alex Taylor strike and braces from Connor Forrester and Nazmul Mohammed Islam.

Ash Sadlier, Izaak Burton and an own goal were enough to give Sedgley Rangers a 3-2 win over DY United. Jack Stanton and Connor Green were on the scoresheet for the visitors. Goals from Jaydon Bradley, Alex O’Connor and Ethan Campell gave Toll House the win over AFC Huntsman.

There were also wins for Walsall Swifts, who beat Codsall Wanderers 6-2, and Warstones Wanderers Hollybush, who won 6-0 at Black Country Phoenix.

In round one of the TB Williamson Cup, Barnhurst Lane Lions ran out 3-2 winners over Hawkins Under-21s. Brad Creswell, Kyle Martin and Jake Watton got the goals for the visitors.

And in the Sunday Premier Cup round one, Victoria overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 5-3 at Hawkins.

Kieran Francis’s brace had given the lead to the hosts, who also found the net through Cameron Osbourne in the second half.

But four goals after the break gave the visitors the win and safe passage into round two.

Isaac Cooper scored five as Warstones Wanderers Wolves won an 8-7 thriller against Redgate Clayton. Matthew Hogg’s brace and Sam Higginson’s goal secured the win for the hosts.