Magnificent seven for Lye as they gun down Casuals

Grant Joshua’s side travelled to the Brinsford Stadium and got off to a flying start when Oliver West put them ahead inside the opening minute.

And from that point the goals continued to flow.

Benjamin Billingham netted a hat-trick, while Shaquille Whittingham, Adam Meacham and Ashanti Pryce were also on target in what was a 7-1 victory.

The result sees Lye move up to third in the table, three points behind leaders Handley. Casuals, who netted a consolation through Anthony Smith, remain third bottom.

A brace from Eshan Greer saw Tividale jump up to fifth after they secured a 2-1 win over Boldmere St Michaels.

Elsewhere in the division, draws were the order of the day for a number of West Midlands sides.

Luke Childs was on target for second-placed Lichfield City as they secured a 1-1 draw at Shifnal Town.

Walsall Wood and Highgate United played out the same scoreline – with Mitchell Tolley on target for the Wood.

There were more goals at Stone Old Alleynians after they played out a 3-3 draw with Stourport Swifts.

Jack Bowater netted a brace for Jamie Cullerton’s side while Sam Wilson was also on target for Stone at Kings Park.

Mason Birch, Matthew Gardner and Edilson Panzo-Antonio were the men on target for Swifts.

But the six goals in that game were toppled at Bewdley after they shared the spoils in a 10-goal thriller with Haughmond.

Dylan Hart netted a brace for Town while Kyle Belmonte, Joshua Carpenter and Sam Lester were also on target.

But despite hitting five it wasn’t enough to secure all three points with Haughmond also going goal crazy.

Meanwhile, AFC Wulfrunians fell to a 2-0 loss at Whitchurch Alport.

In Midland League Division One, OJM Black Country secured a 4-1 win over AFC Bridgnorth.

Wednesfield also won by the same scoreline, beating Bilston Town Community 4-1.

Ben Novis netted a brace for Wednesfield with Kyle Pearson and Craig Tuckley also on target.

Desean Martin netted Bilston’s consolation.

Two goals from Adam Nazir inspired Khalsa Football Federation to a 3-1 win at Cradley Town – with Samuel Kayode also on target.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community also won 3-1 as they toppled Dudley Sports.

Darlaston Town 1874 were beaten 2-0 at home by Atherstone Town. Goals from Matthew Hardiman and Joe Hartshorne also couldn’t prevent Heath Hayes from being beaten in front of their own supporters as they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Stapenhill.

Dudley Town were not in action over the weekend.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton found themselves a goal up after just two minutes against FC Isle of Man. But it didn’t inspire them to victory as they went on to lose 2-1.