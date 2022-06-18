Notification Settings

Staffordshire's Richard Mansell misses cut on US Open debut

By Jonny DruryGolfPublished: Comments

Staffordshire's Richard Mansell missed the cut on his US Open debut - after carding a four over par second round at The Country Club Massachusetts.

England's Richard Mansell tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF British. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Mansell went into the second round knowing he had work to do if he was to make the cut on his debut - having finished seven over par for his first round.

He found himself one under par for his round through four holes - but a double bogey on the fifth set him back in his quest to make the cut.

Then three bogeys on the back nine all but scuppered his chances of making the cut - which stood at three over.

It was a disappointing end to Mansell's debut season but he was in the company of some big names in the game who failed to make the cut.

Phil Mickelson, who recently joined the controversial LIV Series also finished 11 over.

Tommy Fleetwood was four shots better off but still failed to make the cut along with Ryder Cup team mate Francesco Molinari.

Cameron Smith, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia were among others who also failed to make the weekend.

Golf
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

