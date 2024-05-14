Dave Edwards: A disappointing end to a Wolves season of real progress

The last home game of the season with the position the club are in at the moment with no threat of relegation is one you do always look forward to as a player.

It is that final game where you can show your appreciation to the fans, and you want to give them as good a send-off as you can, and I think that is why Gary O’Neil in his post-match interview was so dejected.

It is a long time until you get to play at Molineux again in front of a full house, and they did not do themselves justice in that game.

You have to give praise to Crystal Palace, as they are in fantastic form at the moment and we saw that against Manchester United last week. But the way they set up and the way they attacked was too much for Wolves.