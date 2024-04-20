What channel is Wolves vs Arsenal? Kick-off time and how to watch key Premier League clash

Gary O'Neil's side are without a win in four league games, with two wins and two draws from their most recent fixtures, while the Gunners suffered a blow to their Premier League hopes last weekend when they lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa. Their misery was then compounded by defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Arsenal came away 2-1 winners when the two sides met in north London in December.

Wolves currently sit a point and a place outside the top 10, just behind Brighton.

The Seagulls aren't in action again until Thursday, meaning a win for Wolves on Saturday or at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday could be enough to lift them back into the top half of the table, even if it's just temporarily.

What time is Wolves vs Arsenal?

The last of three Premier League matches on Saturday, Wolves and Arsenal will get their match under way at 7.30pm.

It follows on from two 3pm games - Luton vs Brentford and Sheffield United vs Burnley - and the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Chelsea at 5.15pm.

Wolves vs Arsenal TV channel

Sky will be the place to go to on Saturday evening.

Coverage will be on its Main Event and Premier League channels, but will start at different times.

Sky Sports Premier League build-up will be from 7pm, with Main Event switching to Molineux at 7.15pm after the conclusion of QPR vs Preston North End in the Championship.

Wolves team news

Craig Dawson is out for the season, while Matheus Cunha also misses out with a calf injury.

Several other players have also been ruled out by O'Neil, who revealed more details about the injuries affecting his squad on Friday.