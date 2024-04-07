Jeff Shi urges Premier League to review VAR use after latest controversial Wolves call

Max Kilman saw a stoppage time equaliser ruled out following a video review with head coach Gary O’Neil describing the decision as one of the worst he’d ever seen.

It has prompted Shi to issue a public statement, pleading with the league and its refereeing body, PGMOL, to address the concerns of clubs and supporters over the use of video technology.

Wolves have been on the wrong end of numerous contentious VAR calls this season and Shi said: “When a goal is scored and not one person inside the stadium questions the validity of that goal, including both sets of players, coaches, fans and even the match officials themselves, it’s time to question whether someone remote disallowing that goal is really what football wants or needs?

“It is our sincere hope that the Premier League and PGMOL recognise the importance of addressing these concerns to uphold the integrity of the competition and demonstrate why the Premier League is regarded as the best in the world.”

Kilman thought he had earned Wolves a point when he headed home from a 98th minute corner but referee Tony Harrington was called across to the monitor and eventually decided Tawenda Chirewa had impeded the view of Hammers goalkeeper Lukas Fabianksi from an offside position.

The decision was widely criticised, not only by O’Neil, who saw a number of his coaching team booked during angry scenes at the final whistle. Goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler later described the decision as “horrific” on social media.

Defeat damaged Wolves’ hopes of qualifying for Europe, though Shi heaped praise on the work done by O’Neil and his team.

The head coach, who has seen his forward line largely wiped out by injury in the past month, last week expressed frustration at the club’s failure to strengthen during the January transfer window.

Shi said: Gary, our coaching team and all the players have done a fantastic job this season that we are all rightly very proud of, especially under the circumstances, with many controversial decisions from match officials affecting the outcome of our games.

“Despite a summer of change and four days of preparation for Gary and his staff, we surpassed last season’s points with eight games to go. If it wasn’t for a number of incorrect or contentious decisions we would be even further up the table.

“For the other challenges, such as injuries to key attacking players and squad depth, the club can always keep learning and progressing every season, but for the standard and consistency of refereeing, it’s something out of our control.